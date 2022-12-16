I have a 401(k) through Ascensus. I would like to do tax loss harvesting with an index fund I hold in my taxable account and I want to make sure there is no possible wash sale in my 401(k). Therefore, I need to ensure my dividends are not reinvested in a similar fund, because it tracks the same index.

On the Ascensus website my options are 'Manage Investments' and 'Manage Contributions'. Do I just need to change my contributions to exclude the fund I am worried about a wash sale with? Or will dividends be reinvested in the same fund regardless, and therefore I'd need to rebalance completely away from that fund to avoid the possibility of a wash sale?