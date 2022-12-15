I left it as the comment on the other answer, but you asked it as a separate answer, so I'll elaborate.

First of all, the other answer is correct in a sense that it is very unlikely that the bank would pursue legal action over $25 of unpaid fees.

But they can still hurt you. Similar to credit accounts, there's consumer reporting agencies for deposit accounts. ChexSystems is one such agency. Accounts in bad standing get reported there, and other banks can see your negative banking history. In this situation, you'll close the account without paying the fee, so the bank will assess the fee and you'll end up with closed account with negative balance. It would then get reported to ChexSystems, and any time you try to open a new account - the new bank would see it and might refuse service to you.

The negative history on deposit accounts is kept for 5 years.

I've seen that actually happen to someone I know (that's how I even know about this - most people don't). In that case though that person had overdrawn the account and abandoned it, stopped using it. The bank closed the account and reported it, and that person got stuck without being able to open any new bank accounts for a while until that was sorted out (they eventually went back to that bank, paid off the balance + fees, and the bank removed the negative mark).