95% sure it's a scam is probably being generous. Any time someone says, "I want to give you a bunch of money but to do it you first have to pay this fee", it's almost always a scam.

Suggest he just take the $100 out of the $5000 and give you $4900. If the offer was legitimate, then even if there was some fee that should take care of it. Sometimes scammers claim that they don't have the up front cash. But if he's offering you $5000 to be his sugar baby, presumably he has the cash. If not, it's a different kind of scam.