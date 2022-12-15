I had a ‘sugar daddy’ follow me on Instagram, he asked me to get another app to converse on there (so I did) and now he’s telling me I have to play a $100 fee to convert $5000USD to AUD. I’m 95% sure it’s a scam but I also can’t find any I formation about transfer fees on PayPal. It gets weirder though, he then told me he needed me to buy that much in bitcoin and verify that purchase, then he went on with ‘because it’s a business account the fees work differently’. What do I do?
1 Answer
95% sure it's a scam is probably being generous. Any time someone says, "I want to give you a bunch of money but to do it you first have to pay this fee", it's almost always a scam.
Suggest he just take the $100 out of the $5000 and give you $4900. If the offer was legitimate, then even if there was some fee that should take care of it. Sometimes scammers claim that they don't have the up front cash. But if he's offering you $5000 to be his sugar baby, presumably he has the cash. If not, it's a different kind of scam.