-1

Graph legend:
X → Total Investments
Y → Total profit obtained (in units)

The first investment history I have generates this graph:

The second investment history I have generates this graph:

What logic/method should I use to figure out which one is giving me a more reliable track record to work with in the long run?

Because perhaps a profit peak can be given by a very high single return, but if after it there is a constant drop, in the long term the chance of this type of investment to generate losses is greater than a type of investment that has a more standard crescent (even if it generates a smaller profit in the short term).

