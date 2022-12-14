-1

I'm trying to understand the correct terms to use in Accounting. What are the difference between these three things:

  1. General Ledger
  2. Ledger
  3. Subledger (Subsidiary Ledger)

What are some examples of each type?

Improve this question
3

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.