Any financial advice that contains 'crystal clear' numbers should be taken as a suggested 'rule of that thumb' from that particular source. And just because a rule of thumb is commonly touted, doesn't mean it is universally accepted or accurate.
So I flip it back to you:
"Does the 70/30 bond / equity portfolio assume a low interest rate?"
"Does the 20/80 bond / equity portfolio assume a low interest rate?"
There are many similar guidelines that say different things from eachother. None are omniscient, and even ones that may have value, cannot apply in all circumstances. That is: interest rates will typically increase the value of a bond and decrease the value of an equity [all-else being equal]. Whether that means you should adjust your debt-equity mix in your own personal portfolio when interest rates rise as they have this year, is far too complex and opinionated to get a straight answer without really narrowing the scope of the situation.