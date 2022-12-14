I ordered an item from Amazon.de ages ago (I am in the Uk). Probably in 2020 or early 2021. Every few months I got an email that the item was out of stock and would be delivered when available. The company has their products in every shop in Germany, but not in the Uk, so not a small company.

Today it arrived. No bill. No money coming out of my account. Nothing. Now I’m just curious: Could there be some law that they can’t charge me if they deliver two years after the order? Or would a large company fulfil their obligations but not bother charging after that amount if time? (It was about 20 pound, so probably not worth the effort for them). It’s so long ago, my card number might have changed. Could that cause them not to charge me because it is too much effort?