Personally, assuming I still wanted the item, I'd wait a reasonable amount of time for them to bill me. If they didn't, I'd send them an email saying I got the item but was never billed and offer to pay. You say it's 20 pounds so I wouldn't devote any more effort than that to this. I wouldn't spend 40 hours of my time trying to pay a 20 pound bill.

As to why they haven't billed you ... it's hard to say. My best guess would be that they just messed up the record keeping and made a mistake. At some point, paying somebody to track down 20 pounds due would cost them more than 20 pounds and they're just going to write it off. It's possible that there's some law or they have some policy of just giving you the item for free after the long wait. Frankly I doubt it, but possible.

A few years ago my daughter wanted an egg timer -- one of those hour-glass type things but it's not an hour, more like 3 minutes. She found them on Amazon for like $2 for a pack of 6. She didn't need 6, but she figured for $2, fine, whatever. The company messed up the order and sent her 6 packs of 6, while still charging her for just 1. She called them and asked if she should send the other 5 back. They said no, the cost of shipping them back and restocking would be more than they were worth, and told her to just keep them. So she now has 36 egg timers. I think she's set for life. My point being, sometimes if a company makes a mistake it's cheaper to just let the customer have the item for free than to pay labor and expenses to fix the problem.