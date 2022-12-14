0

I am currently living in my first home which I purchased almost 2 years ago when I was single. Now that I am in a relationship I am considering renting out my whole home temporarily, for perhaps a year, whilst my partner and I rent another property to test the waters of living together before purchasing a house together.

There are some direct costs associated with this, that I am aware of, such as:

  • The rent for the new property as well as the mortgage
  • Letting out my property with my lender carries a slightly higher interest rate
  • Costs associated with renting out the home such as landlord insurance, EPC certificate etc.

However there are other costs associated with this such as:

  • Capital Gains Tax as a result of letting the property out
  • Tax on the rental income

I am just wondering if there are any other direct or hidden costs associated with renting out my property or any other significant factors I should consider?

