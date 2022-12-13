1

I wanted to pay off my credit card, and at the "Select Payment Option" screen at my bank presents the following options:

  • MINIMUM ($163.00)

  • MINIMUM PLUS PAST DUE ($163.00)

  • TWICE PAYMENT DUE ($326.00)

  • STATEMENT BALANCE ($9,340.56)

  • PAY IN FULL ($9,426.81)

  • FULL BALANCE DUE ($9,316.93)

  • CUSTOM

So, I'd like to know detailed difference between these 3:

  • STATEMENT BALANCE ($9,340.56)
  • PAY IN FULL ($9,426.81)
  • FULL BALANCE DUE ($9,316.93)

and why their numbers are all different. Aren't these the same things (especially STATEMENT BALANCE and FULL BALANCE DUE)? When I pay my credit cards at other banks, I don't see as many options.

Thank you

3
  • Have you considered asking the provider?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • I have asked the bank. While I am waiting for their response, I asked here as well since that's not against the rules and since bank reps can give wildly inaccurate answers, from my personal experience, so it makes sense to source knowledge from several places.
    – InfiniteLoop
    58 mins ago
  • It would help to know what bank it is and in what country...
    – littleadv
    54 mins ago

