I wanted to pay off my credit card, and at the "Select Payment Option" screen at my bank presents the following options:

=============

MINIMUM ($163.00)

MINIMUM PLUS PAST DUE ($163.00)

TWICE PAYMENT DUE ($326.00)

STATEMENT BALANCE ($9,340.56)

PAY IN FULL ($9,426.81)

FULL BALANCE DUE ($9,316.93)

CUSTOM

================

So, I'd like to know detailed difference between these 3:

STATEMENT BALANCE ($9,340.56)

PAY IN FULL ($9,426.81)

FULL BALANCE DUE ($9,316.93)

and why their numbers are all different. Aren't these the same things (especially STATEMENT BALANCE and FULL BALANCE DUE)? When I pay my credit cards at other banks, I don't see as many options.

Thank you