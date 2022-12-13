I wanted to pay off my credit card, and at the "Select Payment Option" screen at my bank presents the following options:
=============
MINIMUM ($163.00)
MINIMUM PLUS PAST DUE ($163.00)
TWICE PAYMENT DUE ($326.00)
STATEMENT BALANCE ($9,340.56)
PAY IN FULL ($9,426.81)
FULL BALANCE DUE ($9,316.93)
CUSTOM
================
So, I'd like to know detailed difference between these 3:
- STATEMENT BALANCE ($9,340.56)
- PAY IN FULL ($9,426.81)
- FULL BALANCE DUE ($9,316.93)
and why their numbers are all different. Aren't these the same things (especially STATEMENT BALANCE and FULL BALANCE DUE)? When I pay my credit cards at other banks, I don't see as many options.
Thank you