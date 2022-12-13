Assume that I go long 100 XYZ @ $1,000, and I want to close the position once the price reaches $1,100. I can see two options,

I create a "sell limit order" for 100 units @ $1,100 I create a "sell take profit limit order" with trigger price of $1,100 and limit price of $1,100

What is the difference between the two strategies?

The only difference that I can see is that with the second strategy, I may end up closing the position at a price higher than $1,100 whereas with the first strategy, I will close it at exactly $1,100 (provided that there are the conditions for closing the position)

Is there any other difference?