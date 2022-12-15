There are both federal and (in some states) state tax credits that can be claimed to help offset the cost of installing a photovoltaic system. You do have to file an explicit form in order to claim these credits, and they are applied against any taxes you owe.

As @littleadv said, it's real money, even if it's just money that stays in your pocket rather than money passing through your pocket.

For the federal program, see https://www.energy.gov/eere/solar/homeowners-guide-federal-tax-credit-solar-photovoltaics

For New York State's program (since the question was about New York), see https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/credits/solar_energy_system_equipment_credit.htm

Note that these are one-time credits that help you with the cost of purchasing and installing the photovoltaic system. It isn't 30% (or whatever) off your entire tax bill, and it's a one-time credit. Think of it as a rebate on your purchase price.

However there are other ways a photovoltaic system can return money to your pocket on an ongoing basis. In some areas, the electric company offers "net metering", where whenever you produce more electricity than you are consuming at that moment your meter runs backward -- selling that excess electricity back to the network at the same price they charge you. I've never had a month where the electric company owed me money on my monthly bill, but I've occasionally come close enough that all I was paying was their account maintenance fee.

Also, at least for now, running a photovoltaic system produces carbon credits (SRECs), which can be sold for some additional income. I don't actually like the carbon credit system very much, since it gives companies a way to avoid investing in improving their own energy efficiency, but I'm not going to turn down the checks. Amount will vary depending on market forces and how much energy your system produces, but as an example: Since installing my system in 2015, I've received $5700 from SREC sales. (That's after paying a commission to have someone else deal with the SREC auction process for me.) WARNING: There are periodic threats to not renew the SREC program, so don't count on this income being there forever... but it's a nice bonus while we've got it.

For what "non-refundable credit" means, see some of the past answers, such as How do non-refundable tax credits combine with fully refundable tax credits