I'm trying to make a profit and loss report that takes some of my accounts such as "Expenses:Gas" and "Expenses:Automotive" and lets me apply a percentage to them (so that I can include a portion that relates to my business as opposed to personal driving)

for example, lets say I figure out at the end of the year that 30% of my driving miles were business related to that particular business, I would want the report to include 30% of those accounts totals in the profit and loss report as opposed to the full amount of the account.

If there's not a way to do this from within gnucash, how can I access the database with another program to get what I want?