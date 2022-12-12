0

I'm trying to make a profit and loss report that takes some of my accounts such as "Expenses:Gas" and "Expenses:Automotive" and lets me apply a percentage to them (so that I can include a portion that relates to my business as opposed to personal driving)

for example, lets say I figure out at the end of the year that 30% of my driving miles were business related to that particular business, I would want the report to include 30% of those accounts totals in the profit and loss report as opposed to the full amount of the account.

If there's not a way to do this from within gnucash, how can I access the database with another program to get what I want?

  • This doesn't sound like a very good method to manage your business expenses. Depending on the rules in your country, this may not be an acceptable accounting method at all.
    – littleadv
    30 mins ago
  • it's more for my own personal estimation of how profitable certain endeavors of mine are, i don't plan on using that method for tax purposes
    – gnucash noob
    16 mins ago

