I know this is a long shot, but I want help recalling something I read about philosophical aspects of asset pricing on the stock market. It might have been an academic article or a web page, and I only remember a little bit. I tried searching keywords on Google without luck. This topic might be just a subsection of the article and not necessarily the main topic.

The main idea that I took away is that every pricing system operates in a space of trade-offs. I think the article listed maybe 10 desirable properties and briefly explained each one. I think some properties were like (these are from my memory and are nowhere near the exact words used!):

Stable: You want prices to reflect the true value of the underlying asset, and not be subject to crashes, speculative bubbles, and daily volatility. You want food prices to be the same day to day and year to year, and you want your investments to grow steadily.

Reactive: You want prices to react quickly to new information like new projects, scandals, changes in the business environment, etc.

Public: You want prices to be available to everyone who wants to know.

Continuous: You want to be able to quote a price at any time, not just once a day or once a month. Real estate would not satisfy this for example.

Tradable: You want the price to reflect a transaction that you can potentially make immediately. It's no use if a game console is priced at $100 when the store is out of stock.

Arbitrage-free: The price should not make it possible to execute a set of transactions to achieve a risk-free profit.

Time: There might be choices about to what extent quoted prices are based on past events, the present situation, or future expectations.

Control: Whether prices are prescribed from one source by fiat, or discovered through a bottom-up market process with many participants.

I want to retrieve this information because I want to resources to explain to people why the stock market behaves the way it does. People are generally accustomed to prices that change slowly over time, like grocery shopping and utility bills. They get spooked by how individual stocks can rise or crash in a matter of minutes and how the whole market drifts +/-20% a year. Even if we can't find the exact article I read (a long shot), I would like any resource that talks about the theory of pricing in relation to the properties I mentioned above.