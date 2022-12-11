My partner is selling her car and one of the offers she had was from someone claiming to be a policeman. My partner did not ask him what he did for a living, it was definitely volunteered information.

This got me to wonder: in a context where you have a one-off important transaction - like buying/selling a car, is there an elevated tendency for scammers to claim positions of trust, say police or the like?

Whatever other measures you'd take to protect yourself, there is no easy, foolproof, way to check that the person is indeed a policeman. But, if you were a scammer would be a good way to reassure someone that you can be trusted - you can always bail out if you are pressed too much for corroborating details.

The deal didn't go through and of course, the person could really have been a policeman. I am not asking for advice or about the likelihood of this being true in this particular case. Only if claiming positions of trust like this is a tactic that scammers tend to use.