0

Hi I have listed india 6 mon t bills, but I see different yields reported, in the left one

100/(1.0677^(181/365)) = 96.804

But why in the right one, the yield is different 6.74, how was it calculated and why different? enter image description here

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.