TLDR: How do you calculate profit/loss on individual resales of a bulk purchase of goods with differing values across multiple tax years?

If I purchase a lot of 10 items in 2022 for $1,000, what's the right way to calculate profit when it comes time to do taxes?

The average cost is $100. But the actual cost (MSRP) of each differs.

So if I sell 1 item in 2022 for $1000, but its estimated value was 50% of the original bulk purchase ($500), would the profit be $900($1000-$100 average value), or $500($1000-$500 estimated % in $ of lot value).

If I sold the whole lot in the same year of purchase it would be simple (sales - purchase price), but spanning across two tax seasons I am unsure.