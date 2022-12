I like banks that are completely digital, so using them is very convenient.

I also prefer banks that could operate anywhere in the world, since I move around a lot.

I know of N26, Revolut, Bunq, Wise, and Remitly, and cryptocurrency also has this feature. I also think Charles Schwab might be pretty good for international banking since they have responsive customer service.

Is there any other bank to know about that functions like an international bank?