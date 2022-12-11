I'm reading the Intelligent Investor, and quote:

A modest amount of bonds or preferred stock, however, is not necessarily a disadvantage to the common, nor is the moderate use of seasonal bank credit. (Incidentally, a top-heavy structure—too little common stock in relation to bonds and preferred—may under favorable conditions make for a huge speculative profit in the common. This is the factor known as “leverage.”)

When the company has way lot more preferred stock than common stock, why is there a potential for huge speculative profit in the common stock?