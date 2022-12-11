I use Bank of America and wrote a check for rent in September this year for an amount of $2850. I turned in the check physically to the landlord and the amount was drawn from my account normally, but I later found out in my mobile banking app that another $3000 was withdrawn from my account on the same day, for an (unnumbered) "check" I never wrote. I looked at the check image and it shows something very weird:

The check image consists of my original BoA check of $2850 "overlapped" with what appears to be another tenant's Chase check of $3000.

It is a bit hard for me to explain, so I attached the image with some information taken out.

I went to the local BoA branch and they first told me to go to Chase and then told me to call the BoA fraud department. After I called the fraud department, they sent me some form to fill out and it requires me to list the "unauthorized remotely created check" by giving

Check #

Amount $

Check Date

Payable to (Payee)

Now, I'm unsure on what to put for these since the "check" in question is a result of overlapping of my check and (what appears to be) someone else's check. What should I do in this situation? Thanks in advance for any advice!