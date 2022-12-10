I am trying to calculate the 'accounts receivable turnover ratio' for public companies. The formula is simple, but you need to know the 'net credit sales' figure for the period in question. I checked multiple websites/companies and could not find this metric anywhere in their income statement, or in their balance sheet. Finally, I found an article on GuruFocus.com, stating this metric is not publicly available:

Since the value of credit sales is not publicly published, GuruFocus does not cover the accounts receivable turnover ratio. (source)

Knowing this, I am then wondering how Morningstar (and some other websites too, like Finbox and DiscoverCI), do publish the receivables turnover ratio. For example, Apple's current TTM value is 14.48. How exactly do they calculate it, do they use total sales instead of credit sales? Some say that if the credit sales figure is not known, you can still use total sales (see this, this and this pdf). I tried it, but the results do not match Morningstar's values!

I would please like to know if it is possible for me to come up with Morningstar's figures simply by using the publicly available data.

Any information that would clarify things would be great, thank you!

Alex