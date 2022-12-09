1

(Second revision for extra conciseness.)

People with bad financial standing may have a bad credit score, already owe money, be unemployed, and have almost no liquidity to even support themselves day-to-day.

To me, it seems like the easiest way out of this situation is to get a loan, because it can help you bail water out of a sinking ship while you fix any emergency problems; as you pick up better momentum, it will be more possible to pay off those loans later.

The key point here is that the lifebuoy of a loan seems more implausible the worse things get, yet it never becomes less relevant. The more badly you need a loan, the more likely I think it is nobody wants to give you one.

So, am I wrong? What is a most advisable and standard way to get the loans you need to improve your life, when you need it the most? Are there any well-regarded institutions that give loans for people with bad credit?

Improve this question
3
  • 2
    You might want to check past answers about how to start building a credit history. It takes some time and effort to document that you can handle money carefully before folks will lend larger amounts, and at the start you may need to effectively "borrow from yourself" using prepaid credit cards and the like. There will never be "no lending limit", but the limit does increase as you establish trustworthiness. What you're calling "continuous loans" are known as "lines of credit"; a credit card is the most common version.
    – keshlam
    20 hours ago
  • You're asking how people with a history of poor financial behavior (low credit score) or lacking any substantial assets can accumulate wealth? They can't. That's not how capitalism works. You should probably take it to a discussion forum, you're not asking questions but rather ranting.
    – littleadv
    13 hours ago
  • Well, they can, but the first step is to stop borrowing.
    – keshlam
    12 hours ago

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.