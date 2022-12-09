Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed yesterday. This post was edited and submitted for review 22 hours ago. Improve this question

People with bad financial standing may have a bad credit score, already owe money, be unemployed, and have almost no liquidity to even support themselves day-to-day.

To me, it seems like the easiest way out of this situation is to get a loan, because it can help you bail water out of a sinking ship while you fix any emergency problems; as you pick up better momentum, it will be more possible to pay off those loans later.

The key point here is that the lifebuoy of a loan seems more implausible the worse things get, yet it never becomes less relevant. The more badly you need a loan, the more likely I think it is nobody wants to give you one.

So, am I wrong? What is a most advisable and standard way to get the loans you need to improve your life, when you need it the most? Are there any well-regarded institutions that give loans for people with bad credit?