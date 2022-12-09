(Second revision for extra conciseness.)
People with bad financial standing may have a bad credit score, already owe money, be unemployed, and have almost no liquidity to even support themselves day-to-day.
To me, it seems like the easiest way out of this situation is to get a loan, because it can help you bail water out of a sinking ship while you fix any emergency problems; as you pick up better momentum, it will be more possible to pay off those loans later.
The key point here is that the lifebuoy of a loan seems more implausible the worse things get, yet it never becomes less relevant. The more badly you need a loan, the more likely I think it is nobody wants to give you one.
So, am I wrong? What is a most advisable and standard way to get the loans you need to improve your life, when you need it the most? Are there any well-regarded institutions that give loans for people with bad credit?