To be clear, I know poverty doesn’t have a silver bullet, hence the number of poor people in the world. And I know there are a range of strategies, like asking help from friends, going to a soup kitchen, finding a job, etc.

The question is about positive feedback loops with regards to capital. It is easier to manage problems and grow your economic value when you already have a basic critical mass of capital to begin with. For example, many start-ups start with funding. You can bootstrap an economic vessel into growth, but it’s very common to start with an initial deposit to have enough leverage for a monetizable operation to pick up momentum.

On the flipside, having less than what appears to be a basic average need in some society can have feedback in the opposite direction. The example I gave was a homeless person with no registration, residence, job or possessions. At least in Sweden and Germany, you can’t legally work without a number of important kinds of registration, including a registered residential address. The welfare system in Germany helps people with stable lives not become homeless, but it doesn’t work well for people that already are.

I am asking a general question of financial strategy. I guess it’s basically about loans.

I decided that even though there are many things poor people can do, loans are the most “general”. In other words, it’s good to have a strategy you can rely on in many places and situations, so it can become routine.

I am only just learning about loans. My impression until recently was that banks don’t give loans to people with bad credit scores, because why would they lend money to somebody who probably isn’t going to pay it back? There is a great saying, “The only people who qualify for loans are the ones who don’t need them.” (It’s a stretch, but there’s a grain of truth in it.)

I guess my question is about what the best loan options are for poor people.

What I know so far is that there are sometimes loans for people with bad credit, although I don’t know the idea behind them, except maybe because they have steep interest, the people giving them think it’s worth it.

What interests me the most is a well-known (not kind of shady, obscure) type of loan where it is actually easy, as frictionless as possible, to get cash when you need it, even - or especially - in an emergency, when you need it the most and have nothing great to make a case for yourself that you can pay it back in a month, or something.

What really interests me are “continuous loans”. The idea is that you enroll with a bank in a program / agreement where you don’t even need to ask every time you take out some more money. There is basically no lending limit (within reason, like outside of the scope of your needs. In this scenario, maybe up to $5-10,000, or maybe more, not sure.) But maybe your interest rates go up the more you borrow and the longer you haven’t repaid.

Maybe this is already normal, I don’t know. A service that gives fast loans could function like this, it’s the same thing except you do have to request each loan, but you get it fast. Or there’s a chance a line of credit is already like this. I guess they key aspects would be there isn’t a limit, otherwise it doesn’t solve the problem of running around and not having the option of kickstarting yourself. Even if there are other incentives to use the money to increase your income streams, there is no hard wall where you don’t get another opportunity to try some more.