This is a really important question to me.
In a couple countries I have lived in, it feels like one’s economic situation is “convex”: if you are in a good place, it is easy to keep getting better. But if you cross a certain threshold, it actually becomes much harder to bounce back and climb out of poverty.
Some general examples can include, losing your job, running out of money, not being able to pay rent, getting evicted. From there, basically becoming homeless. It is now extremely hard to get enough money to move back in somewhere for many reasons. It is very impractical to apply for jobs when you don’t even have electricity, food, laundry, showers, a place to receive mail, legal registration, or possibly a cell phone. It is even hard to even contact or research any social welfare systems under those circumstances, though possible.
It makes me think of only two really strong protections against this.
- You should avoid eviction at all costs. Even if you cannot pay your rent, losing a residence is a disaster. Hopefully, there are legal protections for this.
- Although governments have various welfare programs, I think they vary a bit and can often be difficult to enroll in. What strikes me as a potentially more general solution is to get a loan. I don’t know much about this. I think normal banks will not give you a loan if they think you can’t pay it back anytime soon. Is there any common advisable way to get an emergency loan when the alternative is not being able to eat or do anything at all?