This is a really important question to me.

In a couple countries I have lived in, it feels like one’s economic situation is “convex”: if you are in a good place, it is easy to keep getting better. But if you cross a certain threshold, it actually becomes much harder to bounce back and climb out of poverty.

Some general examples can include, losing your job, running out of money, not being able to pay rent, getting evicted. From there, basically becoming homeless. It is now extremely hard to get enough money to move back in somewhere for many reasons. It is very impractical to apply for jobs when you don’t even have electricity, food, laundry, showers, a place to receive mail, legal registration, or possibly a cell phone. It is even hard to even contact or research any social welfare systems under those circumstances, though possible.

It makes me think of only two really strong protections against this.