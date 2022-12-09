Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 3 days ago. This post was edited and submitted for review 3 days ago. Improve this question

People with bad financial standing may have a bad credit score, already owe money, be unemployed, and have almost no liquidity to even support themselves day-to-day.

To me, it seems like the easiest way out of this situation is to get a loan [if you are able to get approved for one], because it can help you bail water out of a sinking ship while you fix any emergency problems; as you pick up better momentum, it will be more possible to pay off those loans later.

Is my assessment correct? What are the considerations with attempting to get out of debt by taking on a new loan, especially if you already have bad credit?