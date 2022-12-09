-1

People with bad financial standing may have a bad credit score, already owe money, be unemployed, and have almost no liquidity to even support themselves day-to-day.

To me, it seems like the easiest way out of this situation is to get a loan [if you are able to get approved for one], because it can help you bail water out of a sinking ship while you fix any emergency problems; as you pick up better momentum, it will be more possible to pay off those loans later.

Is my assessment correct? What are the considerations with attempting to get out of debt by taking on a new loan, especially if you already have bad credit?

    You might want to check past answers about how to start building a credit history. It takes some time and effort to document that you can handle money carefully before folks will lend larger amounts, and at the start you may need to effectively "borrow from yourself" using prepaid credit cards and the like. There will never be "no lending limit", but the limit does increase as you establish trustworthiness. What you're calling "continuous loans" are known as "lines of credit"; a credit card is the most common version.
    – keshlam
    Dec 10 at 15:31
  • 3
    You're asking how people with a history of poor financial behavior (low credit score) or lacking any substantial assets can accumulate wealth? They can't. That's not how capitalism works. You should probably take it to a discussion forum, you're not asking questions but rather ranting.
    – littleadv
    2 days ago
  • 1
    Well, they can, but the first step is to stop borrowing.
    – keshlam
    2 days ago
  • 1
    This feels too broad to be answerable (as well as partially seeking a product recommendation).
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    2 days ago
  • 3
    The way to improve your life is savings, not loans -- or at most, loans that are required to develop the skills needed to get ahead, such as college tuition loans, or to develop a business. Either way, it also requires investing a lot of hard work to convince folks you're worth investing money in. I'm quietly furious about America's de facto caste system and lack of social safety nets, but getting a loan "when you need it most" isn't the cure.
    – keshlam
    yesterday

