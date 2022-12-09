Treasurydirect.gov image of investment rate

I bought a 17 week treasury bill ending in Z93 as shown in the screenshot above. I placed 20,000 and after the discount rate, I paid 19707.13 for the treasury bill.

According to the screenshot, the investment rate is 4.558%

However, I decided to calculate the investment rate based on this calculation method in investopedia.com

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/012815/how-are-treasury-bill-interest-rates-determined.asp#:~:text=Face%20Value%20Redemption%20and%20Interest%20Rate&text=For%20example%2C%20suppose%20an%20investor,or%2025%20%2F%20975%20%3D%200.0256.

20,000-19707.13 = 292.87. This is the discount spread.

292.87/19707.13 = 0.01486 or 1.486%.

The calculated 1.486% is significantly less than the stated 4.558%.

Wondering if someone could point out what I am missing here.

Also wondering what 'high rate' is from the first screenshot.