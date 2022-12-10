Just to clarify terms, yield and coupon are different. Yield is a function of both the coupon and the price of the bond. The coupon of a bond is fixed (for this example; there are floating-rate bonds but they behave differently). But as the price goes down, the yield goes up, because you're paying less for the same monetary amount. The yield is determined by the market that buys and sells these bonds. The issuer will sat a coupon rate that's close to what they think the yield is in the market, but they don't "set" the yield.

Which to me makes sense for company bonds not government bonds since if interest rates go up company prices could fall since people spend less and companies give higher yield bonds to compensate.

That's not why yields go down when rates go up.

Say the government issued a bond that pays 4% interest. It sells for face value (par), which means that the bond's yield is 4% (when a bond sells at par, the yield is simply its coupon rate).

Later, "interest rates" go up and the government issues another bond that pays a 5% coupon to match the market. It also sells at face value for a yield of 5%.

Now, you want to buy one of those bonds. You can either buy the bond that pays 5% for face value, or you can buy the original bond that pays 4% interest. Obviously you would pay less for the bond that pays 4% interest, so it's value (and hence its yield) goes down.

The idea for corporate bonds is the same, but their bonds can also be affected by market forces to the extent that those forces increase the company's chances of going bankrupt, increasing the risk of their bonds and lowering their value. But that affect is typically not as big as the effect of interest rates. Market forces affect the company's stock prices much more than bond prices. Unless the company defaults, the cash you get from owning the bond is fixed regardless of the profit a company makes.