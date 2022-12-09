I often find myself really appreciating a particular company. I want to support them just to make sure they continue, and keep getting better. A small part of me would also like to be able to suggest improvements that I think would be nice.

If the company is private, you couldn’t just buy stock in it.

What is a normal thing to do? Do you email them offering private investment?

Is it common for them to do anything in exchange, like letting you email a manager from time to time to ask if a certain goal is being worked on or why it may have been rejected? Big companies have shareholders that can actually vote on decisions, I think. Is there something like that for private companies? An informal agreement like “I’ll give you money if you try to do a couple things I’d like, thanks”?