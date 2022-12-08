1

I am currently deciding between purchasing a car or using public transport to go to work. I will need to go in to work 5 days a week and I am on a 13 month contract. Furthermore the annual salary I will recieve is 45000. Here are the numbers I have to approach this problem:

Use public transport:

  • Journey time = 2 hours 10 minutes one way
  • Cost = 2.3 one way

Buy and use a car:

  • Journey time = 50 minutes one way
  • Cost of car = 7500
  • Insurance cost = 1000 per year
  • Fuel cost = 5.2 one way
  • Registration of vehicle cost = 810 per year

How would I go about discerning between the two options using the numbers provided? I understand that a car will be more expensive per trip per day etc. but is there a way to calculate the value of the time saved and if that would make it worth purchasing the car in the long run. Any help or ideas would be appreciated!

  • What is the cost of 1hr 20 minutes of your time. a) charged a work rate b) opportunity cost of not doing something else?
    – mmmmmm
    29 mins ago
  • @mmmmmm it’s one hour and 10 minutes each way. That’s 2h 20m wasted each day.
    – RonJohn
    26 mins ago
  • What would you be doing in that extra 2h 20m each day not spent in transit? What will you do in the 2h 40m each day in transit?
    – RonJohn
    23 mins ago
  • At the end of the 13 months, you’ll still have the car. How far of a walk is it from your residence to the transit station? Are there multiple transfers?
    – RonJohn
    21 mins ago
  • Bottom line is that this question is just as much about convenience (time is money, and slogging through snow, rain or baking summer heat just to wait for a bus/train that’s late would be aggravating).
    – RonJohn
    19 mins ago

