I am currently deciding between purchasing a car or using public transport to go to work. I will need to go in to work 5 days a week and I am on a 13 month contract. Furthermore the annual salary I will recieve is 45000. Here are the numbers I have to approach this problem:

Use public transport:

Journey time = 2 hours 10 minutes one way

Cost = 2.3 one way

Buy and use a car:

Journey time = 50 minutes one way

Cost of car = 7500

Insurance cost = 1000 per year

Fuel cost = 5.2 one way

Registration of vehicle cost = 810 per year

How would I go about discerning between the two options using the numbers provided? I understand that a car will be more expensive per trip per day etc. but is there a way to calculate the value of the time saved and if that would make it worth purchasing the car in the long run. Any help or ideas would be appreciated!