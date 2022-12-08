I am currently deciding between purchasing a car or using public transport to go to work. I will need to go in to work 5 days a week and I am on a 13 month contract. Furthermore the annual salary I will recieve is 45000. Here are the numbers I have to approach this problem:
Use public transport:
- Journey time = 2 hours 10 minutes one way
- Cost = 2.3 one way
Buy and use a car:
- Journey time = 50 minutes one way
- Cost of car = 7500
- Insurance cost = 1000 per year
- Fuel cost = 5.2 one way
- Registration of vehicle cost = 810 per year
How would I go about discerning between the two options using the numbers provided? I understand that a car will be more expensive per trip per day etc. but is there a way to calculate the value of the time saved and if that would make it worth purchasing the car in the long run. Any help or ideas would be appreciated!