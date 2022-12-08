0

I am currently deciding between purchasing a car or using public transport to go to work. I will need to go in to work 5 days a week and I am on a 13 month contract. Furthermore the annual salary I will recieve is 45000. Here are the numbers I have to approach this problem:

Use public transport:

  • Journey time = 2 hours 10 minutes one way
  • Cost = 2.3 one way

Buy and use a car:

  • Journey time = 50 minutes one way
  • Cost of car = 7500
  • Insurance cost = 1000 per year
  • Fuel cost = 5.2 one way
  • Registration of vehicle cost = 810 per year

How would I go about discerning between the two options using the numbers provided? I understand that a car will be more expensive per trip per day etc. but is there a way to calculate the value of the time saved and if that would make it worth purchasing the car in the long run. Any help or ideas would be appreciated!

  • What is the cost of 1hr 20 minutes of your time. a) charged a work rate b) opportunity cost of not doing something else?
    – mmmmmm
    6 hours ago
  • @mmmmmm it’s one hour and 10 minutes each way. That’s 2h 20m wasted each day.
    – RonJohn
    6 hours ago
  • What would you be doing in that extra 2h 20m each day not spent in transit? What will you do in the 2h 40m each day in transit?
    – RonJohn
    6 hours ago
  • At the end of the 13 months, you’ll still have the car. How far of a walk is it from your residence to the transit station? Are there multiple transfers?
    – RonJohn
    6 hours ago
  • Bottom line is that this question is just as much about convenience (time is money, and slogging through snow, rain or baking summer heat just to wait for a bus/train that’s late would be aggravating).
    – RonJohn
    6 hours ago

Some people like to apply the hourly pay rate from their work to time saved. I don't find this reasonable, as most people cannot earn their same rate for extra hours. Ultimately only you can decide what monetary value to place on spare time.

If you're buying a used car it likely won't depreciate more than about 10% in a year, so you shouldn't count the full vehicle cost as expense, just the decrease in value and costs to own/use. There could also be maintenance/repair costs, these can be unpredictable.

The time saved is certainly a significant factor in your case, but there are other things to consider. Do you like driving or find it stressful? Would you make use of your time on public transport napping/reading/working/etc. that you couldn't do while driving? Will the cost of the car and the potential for significant unexpected costs create any anxiety about your finances? Would owning a car save you time/money outside of commuting to this job?

Going with annual figures and assuming 10% depreciation, 500 in maintenance/repair costs, and 250 work-days per year along with your other figures I get 5,660 for a year of using a car to commute vs 1,150 for public transport. For about 10% of your annual pay (barring significant incident with the vehicle) you can save over 650 hours of commuting time.

Typically, math for purchasing a vehicle can be a bit complicated because you have the fixed up-front costs of purchase plus the ongoing costs of ownership, and the up-front costs become less significant as time goes on. However, in this case, your contract is only for 13 months (so it probably makes more sense to talk about your total payment for the contract rather than "annual salary"); this makes comparisons a bit easier.

You will be paid roughly 48000 to do this work at this location. It's kind of inconvenient to get to. You could make that commute more convenient, but it will cost you at least 10k. So really, you would only get paid around 38k (before taxes) for your 13 months of work.

If an office very conveniently near your home was offering the same employment opportunity but was only paying 38k, would you accept it, or would you look for more lucrative opportunities? If you like the job enough to spend that much to make getting there more convenient, go for it. But if it's a one year gig, will it really be worth it?

