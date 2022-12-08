Some people like to apply the hourly pay rate from their work to time saved. I don't find this reasonable, as most people cannot earn their same rate for extra hours. Ultimately only you can decide what monetary value to place on spare time.

If you're buying a used car it likely won't depreciate more than about 10% in a year, so you shouldn't count the full vehicle cost as expense, just the decrease in value and costs to own/use. There could also be maintenance/repair costs, these can be unpredictable.

The time saved is certainly a significant factor in your case, but there are other things to consider. Do you like driving or find it stressful? Would you make use of your time on public transport napping/reading/working/etc. that you couldn't do while driving? Will the cost of the car and the potential for significant unexpected costs create any anxiety about your finances? Would owning a car save you time/money outside of commuting to this job?

Going with annual figures and assuming 10% depreciation, 500 in maintenance/repair costs, and 250 work-days per year along with your other figures I get 5,660 for a year of using a car to commute vs 1,150 for public transport. For about 10% of your annual pay (barring significant incident with the vehicle) you can save over 650 hours of commuting time.