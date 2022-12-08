0

I have mistakenly transferred rent money to an old account belonging to the same company I am currently renting from (In the UK).

I have the old account details because I had rented with that same company a few years back.

The renting agency claims that the old account is fully closed and they no longer have access to it, and that I should sort it with my bank. Even though the recipient account is closed?, the money has left my account. I asked the bank how is that possible, but they are not allowed to disclose any information about other accounts.

The bank has claimed my money back, but the whole process may take 2-3 weeks.

Where is my money, if the recipient account is closed?

What is the best course of action?

3
  • The money didn't really "go" anywhere; your bank simply noted that you don't have it, until the transaction fails and/or gets reversed.
    – chepner
    30 mins ago
  • @chepner That's what I thought at 1st, but I did the transfer 10 days ago. I assume a failed transaction would be resolved in 2-5 days (but I have no idea about banking so I could be wrong)
    – Brenlla
    25 mins ago
  • I imagine that the transaction, on paper, looks something like your bank updating your account, but just telling the other bank to update their account. With no account to update, there's nothing for them to do, so between the two banks, there is a net loss. However, the banks may not reconcile with each other until, say, the end of each month, at which time the other bank will say "I couldn't process this transaction, reverse it on your end", at which point your bank finally "returns" your money to your account.
    – chepner
    18 mins ago

