I have mistakenly transferred rent money to an old account belonging to the same company I am currently renting from (In the UK).

I have the old account details because I had rented with that same company a few years back.

The renting agency claims that the old account is fully closed and they no longer have access to it, and that I should sort it with my bank. Even though the recipient account is closed?, the money has left my account. I asked the bank how is that possible, but they are not allowed to disclose any information about other accounts.

The bank has claimed my money back, but the whole process may take 2-3 weeks.

Where is my money, if the recipient account is closed?

What is the best course of action?