Let me set some context:

There's a town near me where property is actually reasonably cheap.

I also have some pretty adverse credit history with about 3 years left before it'll clear from my credit record and I'll be able to get a mortgage at a reasonable rate.

In that time, I can probably save up the better part of £100,000.

I'm currently renting a nice bungalow for £700/month and the landlord will not sell (it's part of an old hunting estate). I have never previously owned real property.

I would like to build my own house in the future, not buy to live in.

I'm 24, so I could quite comfortably have a 20 year mortgage.

So, my question is this, would I be better off buying a flat with cash, renting it out, and using that as collatoral for a loan to build my first real house or just using that as a larger deposit on the mortgage?