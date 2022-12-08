0

Let me set some context:

There's a town near me where property is actually reasonably cheap.

I also have some pretty adverse credit history with about 3 years left before it'll clear from my credit record and I'll be able to get a mortgage at a reasonable rate.

In that time, I can probably save up the better part of £100,000.

I'm currently renting a nice bungalow for £700/month and the landlord will not sell (it's part of an old hunting estate). I have never previously owned real property.

I would like to build my own house in the future, not buy to live in.

I'm 24, so I could quite comfortably have a 20 year mortgage.

So, my question is this, would I be better off buying a flat with cash, renting it out, and using that as collatoral for a loan to build my first real house or just using that as a larger deposit on the mortgage?

Improve this question
1
  • "Better off" is a highly opinionated way to phrase the question - 10 years from now, you will be able to look back and know which one left you "better off". Could you clarify by specifically asking what part of the equation you are curious about? ie: are you asking whether a bank would see you as a more attractive borrower, or what?
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    37 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.