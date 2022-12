Suppose I register an LLC and purchase stock or crypto as part of the LLC. When I sell the stock or crypto later on, I would like to use the money to buy real estate. In that case, does the LLC have to pay taxes only on the net profit of the LLC, i.e., (capital gains - money to purchase the real estate)?

Will the taxation rules be different if I purchase stock/crypto with my personal money, and later transfer the stock/crypto to the LLC? Will the taxation rules be different for stock and crypto?