I want to give money for my child so he can use it to buy drinks, coffee, etc. I don't want to give him cash. Is there a way I can like top up money for him in an app or something like that then he can pay using the app?

2
  • Yes. But the devil is in the details. It depends on the jurisdiction, age of the child, amounts involved, and types of uses.
    – littleadv
    23 mins ago
  • Product recommendations are off topic but in most parts of the world, I'd be looking into reloadable debit cards. Or just open a bank account for him.
    – Justin Cave
    23 mins ago

