I want to give money for my child so he can use it to buy drinks, coffee, etc. I don't want to give him cash. Is there a way I can like top up money for him in an app or something like that then he can pay using the app?
Yes. But the devil is in the details. It depends on the jurisdiction, age of the child, amounts involved, and types of uses.– littleadv23 mins ago
Product recommendations are off topic but in most parts of the world, I'd be looking into reloadable debit cards. Or just open a bank account for him.– Justin Cave23 mins ago
