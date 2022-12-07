You want a simple rule of thumb, so let's clean things up with some quick simplifications.

Assume a perfectly efficient rental market, stock market, and real estate market. This means that while the risk of various options may differ, we are assuming that the market perfectly accounts for that risk by offering higher reward to the higher risk option. Assume you consider buying a house to rent, which is identical to the units inside a 1000 unit complex next door, which is entirely owned by a Real Estate Investment Trust.

Your decision is: do you buy a share of the REIT, or do you buy the house to rent out yourself? Either way, you are buying a chunk of land, and a depreciating building, and are thus subject to the rises and falls of the real estate market in your area [again - we are assuming the market is perfectly pricing the different risk associated]. So the only difference is on the rental income side. Another way to put it, simplistically: Are you going to run your rental unit more profitably than the REIT will operate its 1,000 units?

The basic answer is - a small-time landlord can perform basic functions "for free" [well, it costs your time, so this just turns into a job with a vague ROI], and in cases where the small-time landlord is good at these tasks, s/he could theoretically turn a higher profit than a corporate landlord [again, excluding the value of your time]. In cases where you hire someone to do these administrative tasks for you, you have basically already conceded that you are not going to run the rental more efficiently than a company would.

In short, while buying property to rent may or may not make sense given all relevant factors, as soon as you cut someone else into the implied profits you would earn from self-managing the property, you have lost the only theoretical competitive edge you have over simply buying a REIT. I am vastly oversimplifying, but that's the short version. Many people will show they have profited by doing this, but that will depend entirely on whether the value of your property increased over time.

Of course - if you do everything yourself and suck at it, things won't turn out any better for you!