I'm in the USA and have a good amount of money available to me that and I'm willing to accept high risk when investing, so long as the ROI justifies it. I've toyed with buying a rental property but I'm uncertain if it's worth looking into. I don't trust myself to be organized enough to do all the things landlords usually do, so if I buy a rental I would probably use a property manager. My question is rather it's likely a rental property can have a better long term ROI then an index fund after factoring in the cost of a property management company.

I realize the exact details depend on my location, time I buy, and how good a deal I get and that I need to do the research myself. However, before I put the time and cost into doing all that I'd like to know, from a general high level point of view, is the idea feasible and worth looking into, or is it unlikely to beat the stock market in the long run once I factor in property management costs and thus not worth my time even considering?

Given where I live and the demand for rentals here I'd likely be renting rooms in my rental to 3-5 20-30 year old's with decent/stable incomes, but potentially not as likely to stay in one place for a more then a year or two. I could make a rather large down payment, so my mortgage interest rate is likely to be low, and could likewise pay off any remaining mortgage very fast. Then again given I'm open to high risk investment and I believe the US gives tax incentives for mortgages I may be better off taking my time to pay off the mortgage so I have more to invest in stocks.

You want a simple rule of thumb, so let's clean things up with some quick simplifications.

Assume a perfectly efficient rental market, stock market, and real estate market. This means that while the risk of various options may differ, we are assuming that the market perfectly accounts for that risk by offering higher reward to the higher risk option. Assume you consider buying a house to rent, which is identical to the units inside a 1000 unit complex next door, which is entirely owned by a Real Estate Investment Trust.

Your decision is: do you buy a share of the REIT, or do you buy the house to rent out yourself? Either way, you are buying a chunk of land, and a depreciating building, and are thus subject to the rises and falls of the real estate market in your area [again - we are assuming the market is perfectly pricing the different risk associated]. So the only difference is on the rental income side. Another way to put it, simplistically: Are you going to run your rental unit more profitably than the REIT will operate its 1,000 units?

The basic answer is - a small-time landlord can perform basic functions "for free" [well, it costs your time, so this just turns into a job with a vague ROI], and in cases where the small-time landlord is good at these tasks, s/he could theoretically turn a higher profit than a corporate landlord [again, excluding the value of your time]. In cases where you hire someone to do these administrative tasks for you, you have basically already conceded that you are not going to run the rental more efficiently than a company would.

In short, while buying property to rent may or may not make sense given all relevant factors, as soon as you cut someone else into the implied profits you would earn from self-managing the property, you have lost the only theoretical competitive edge you have over simply buying a REIT. I am vastly oversimplifying, but that's the short version. Many people will show they have profited by doing this, but that will depend entirely on whether the value of your property increased over time.

Of course - if you do everything yourself and suck at it, things won't turn out any better for you!

