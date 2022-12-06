0

After spending 2 days researching i realized not many people know how to answer this, and most answers going around and not direct.

I know that 20% implied volatility means 1 standard deviation probability that the underlying will move 20% from the current price.

Now, if you look at the chain of options with the same expiry, each strike price of the same option has a different implied volatility next to it on any platform.

I know that this volatility is an output from Black Scholes Model, but if one strike has 17% volatility, and another has 26% (skew), then what does it means about the stock?

Does it means stock can move 17% within 1SD ? does it means 26%? if not, why then delta matters? (delta is a product of IV).

I can't find a direct explanation what this number means, instead I can read many theories on how we calculate it and why it is different. But what 17% volatility for a certain strike means? 17% of what?

20% implied volatility means 1 standard deviation probability that the underlying will move 20% from the current price

That interpretation is correct if you assume that returns are normally distributed. A non-constant vol means that the market disagrees with that aspect of the B-S model.

One interpretation of the vol skew (or smile) is that the market puts higher probability on "big" moves than a "normal" distribution would imply, so the "implied vol" is higher when you get farther than at-the-money. So options that are far out of the money have a higher change of getting struck, thus a higher implied vol.

As far as delta, it just measures the sensitivity of the price of the option to movements in the underlying. If you have a delta of .40 and the underlying moves up 0.2, then the price of the option should move roughly 0.08 (0.4 * 0.2). However, delta is not constant either, so the actual price of the option may move more or less than 0.08 depending on higher-order effects (like Gamma, which is the sensitivity of delta to changes in the underlying).

So what does an "18% IV" mean? well you can still think of it as a measure of how much the option is expected to change, and it can be used comparatively, meaning a stock with a higher IV is expected to be less stable, and will have options that are "more expensive" that stocks with lower IV.

