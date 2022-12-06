After spending 2 days researching i realized not many people know how to answer this, and most answers going around and not direct.

I know that 20% implied volatility means 1 standard deviation probability that the underlying will move 20% from the current price.

Now, if you look at the chain of options with the same expiry, each strike price of the same option has a different implied volatility next to it on any platform.

I know that this volatility is an output from Black Scholes Model, but if one strike has 17% volatility, and another has 26% (skew), then what does it means about the stock?

Does it means stock can move 17% within 1SD ? does it means 26%? if not, why then delta matters? (delta is a product of IV).

I can't find a direct explanation what this number means, instead I can read many theories on how we calculate it and why it is different. But what 17% volatility for a certain strike means? 17% of what?