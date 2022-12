Imagine I'm a bank and have custodial accounts for users what what are the best practices to track balances?

E.g. Cause: Founders put $100 in equity and a client deposits $900. There I could have the next setup:

Cash account (assets): $1000 User 1 cash account (liabilities): $900 Equity: $100

Or

User cash account (assets): $900 User 1 cash account (liabilities): $900 Own cash account (assets): $100 Equity: $100

Which approach is usually preferred?