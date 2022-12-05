0

I read about it in Seeking Alpha and checking "Dividend Yield" chart I see this:

While at the "Summary" page I see this:

enter image description here

As an owner of this stock I have received the quarter dividend which actually seems to be $0.15, which makes sense according to $0.60 annual dividend per share. If so, what does 9.13 in the dividend yield chart mean? What is the figure I should look at when I want to learn what is the real annual dividend of the stock?

2 Answers

Looking at their investor relations website they have paid 4 dividends of around $.60 in the last 12 months: https://investors.coterra.com/Investors/dividend-history/default.aspx. Take the total of those dividends ($2.49) and divide by yesterday's closing price of 27.26 and you should get 9.1343% rounding to 9.13%. If just happens that the dividends are broken down into two parts - an interim (or final) payment for each quarter of $.15 and an "extra" dividend of around $.50 which obfuscates this (since $.15 * 4 = 60, any other number would have been helpful).

You can see the dividend broken down here: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/ctra/dividend-history

It seems like Yield (FWD) is the forward looking yield based on the expected EPS/dividend.

The TTM (trailing twelve months) yield is different, since it's backward-looking (by definition.)

