Here is what confuses me.Example: CTRA stock (Coterra Energy Inc.) I read about it in Seeking Alpha and checking "Dividend Yield" chart I see this:

While at the "Summary" page I see this:

As an owner of this stock I have received the quarter dividend which actually seems to be $0.15, which makes sense according to $0.60 annual dividend per share. If so, what does 9.13 in the dividend yield chart mean? What is the figure I should look at when I want to learn what is the real annual dividend of the stock?