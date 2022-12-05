I know a petty cash book is a record of how much cash you have left over after paying expenses. I just want to know why it is essential for a business to have this kind of cash book.
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I know a petty cash book is a record of how much cash you have left over after paying expenses. I just want to know why it is essential for a business to have this kind of cash book.