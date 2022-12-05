0

I am not sure if this is the right forum for this question, but I don't know where I could ask it. If it should be migrated to another forum please let me know.

There is a case that to my knowledge happened at least three times to different people. A person works for some time in an EU country, then they relocate to the another EU country. They keep the old account they opened in the first country, but the bank considers them unwanted customers. Trouble is that they don't tell it explicitly, but strange things start happening, the most common is that when the debit card expires the new one is lost or the PIN does not arrive and then the user is locked out of the remote banking account.

Then follow awkward conversations of the type:

(Helpdesk) I'm very sorry that you did not receive the letter with the PIN I'll try to send a new one for the nth time.

(customer) Can you please send it as a registered letter?

(Helpdesk) Sorry. We don't do that.

(customer) Can you please send it to a local bank which could identify me in person at a branch?

(Helpdesk) Sorry. We don't do that.

This is a quite ugly way of doing, some people before realising what's happening could spend a lot of time complaining and having arguments with the post office employees.

Why don't the banks tell explicitly to the client "please close your account"? How can people avoid finding themselves in such a situation?

2
  • StackExchange is a Q&A site, not a forum. It’s also an opinion-based question who’s answer might change over time.
    – RonJohn
    41 mins ago
  • I don't think you can get an objective answer for why do banks do it (or whether it actually happens with any frequency). I've never heard of this happening (while having accounts in several EU countries), so perhaps "pick a different bank" is an answer. What I know for a fact is that some banks charge an extra monthly fee (a few €) if you have a foreign address. Presumably, those banks are perfectly fine with having customers abroad.
    – TooTea
    33 mins ago

