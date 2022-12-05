I created an LLC this year with the election to be taxed as an S-corp, and I am the single member of the LLC. I also have W-2 income as an individual.

It seems tax prep software companies make this more complicated than I hoped. TurboTax Business does not allow you to file your personal 1040 with the 1120s, or even a state business return of any kind. You seem to be required to do the whole process separately for personal/business with two different accounts.

TaxAct seems to have some bundle options, but they are expensive, and also don't seem to have any state option for the LLC.

Anyone else in a similar situation found a good path of least resistance for filing all of this in a single place? Are small business owners these days still relegated to filling out tax forms by hand and mailing them in like its 1985? I'm in NJ by the way.