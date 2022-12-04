0

I am considering buying a property in Calgary and I am looking for some reliable source where I can review potential Real Estate Agents.

I have already found two dedicated websites https://rankmyagent.com , https://www.realsatisfied.ca and I know https://www.realtor.ca/ does have some review features as well.

How reliable are the above sources ? Are there any others to have a look at?

Improve this question
New contributor
ronline is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Most of us ask friends and co-workers in the target area who they've worked with, whether they were happy with them, and what they liked and disliked about them. Remember that starting with an agent does not mean you have to stay with that agent if they aren't understanding what you're looking for or their style doesn't mesh with yours.
    – keshlam
    37 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.