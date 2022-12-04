You should receive the CP261 notice once the form is accepted. Alternatively you will receive the CP264 notoce if your request is denied. These should be sent to you within 60 days. You can also request a formal S election confirmation from the IRS by phone at 800-829-4933.

Or should I just proceed to file as an S-corp regardless?

Yes, but be prepared to amend your filings if your election is denied.