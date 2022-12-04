0

Let's say I've developed an application and it's all done; nevertheless, it still needs supporting resources and a good marketing and all the other matters that are required for a success; but, I don't afford them for ages!

So, the Angle-Investors or the Venture-Capital firms would certainly ask about the app or require briefing. I suspect if they grasp the idea, they will very simply neglect me and start their own! The app took me, almost six months to create (I'm a skilled professional but still a single individual); but for the wealthy entities, after grasping the idea, it would be a matter of a few weeks to produce a way better alternative with world-class support and marketing and all the resources, to completely ruin what I've worked so hard on, in a blink!

So, my question is: how may I convince them for their support without initially revealing the main logic behind the app, to get a rigid contract first, and then share the confidential with them? (I'm simply looking for safety)

(Please don't suggest going to friends and family, as it's a no brainier and it's not what I mean to learn!)

  • During the South Sea Bubble in 1720, investors (apocryphally) put their money into what was described as “An undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is”. So it can be done, with sufficiently gullible investors.
    – Mike Scott
    1 hour ago
  • @MikeScott Thank you for your reply, Mike, I appreciate it; Even if "gullibility" was an option, I would instantly refused it, since it will ruin the work just in another aspect! (let alone the Venture-Capital firms or the angel-investors, they are real wolves), In a nutshell, I'm looking for safety and not to fool anyone.
    – goodUser
    55 mins ago

