Let's say I've developed an application and it's all done; nevertheless, it still needs supporting resources and a good marketing and all the other matters that are required for a success; but, I don't afford them for ages!

So, the Angle-Investors or the Venture-Capital firms would certainly ask about the app or require briefing. I suspect if they grasp the idea, they will very simply neglect me and start their own! The app took me, almost six months to create (I'm a skilled professional but still a single individual); but for the wealthy entities, after grasping the idea, it would be a matter of a few weeks to produce a way better alternative with world-class support and marketing and all the resources, to completely ruin what I've worked so hard on, in a blink!

So, my question is: how may I convince them for their support without initially revealing the main logic behind the app, to get a rigid contract first, and then share the confidential with them? (I'm simply looking for safety)

(Please don't suggest going to friends and family, as it's a no brainier and it's not what I mean to learn!)