Why can't I wait until the last minute before close of trading on expiration day to sell an ITM call option I am long? Why must the broker sell it 1 hour before close? What is the risk to the broker if it expires in my account ITM without being exercised? I thought an option gives you the right to exercise if you want. I did not know the broker can force sell an ITM option for you. I missed out on 30% because I was force sold at 345pm. At 355pm, the option moved up 30%. Thanks.