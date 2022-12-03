From trading account to banking account both in my name
I sent a bank transfer with an incomplete iban number, how do I rectify this it was from a trading account
2You should ask your bank/broker's customer support.– 0xFEE1DEAD8 hours ago
2@0xFEE1DEAD: Short as it is, I think that's a legitimate Answer. (There have been grumbles recently about people answering in comments; I'm trying to be better about that myself )– keshlam7 hours ago
1@keshlam I think the question should be closed but I'm happy to post my comment as the (obvious) answer.– 0xFEE1DEAD6 hours ago
1 Answer
You should ask your bank/broker's customer support.
1Using my experience on another site which has issues with answers in comments... Which bank to contact? (Presumably the sending bank) What information might they require? What has happened to the money in the meantime? All of these points enhance a simple answer. 6 hours ago
1@AndrewLeach all good points but I'd focus on improving the question first... 6 hours ago