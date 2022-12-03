0

From trading account to banking account both in my name

Improve this question
New contributor
Duncan Mcgregor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 2
    You should ask your bank/broker's customer support.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    8 hours ago
  • 2
    @0xFEE1DEAD: Short as it is, I think that's a legitimate Answer. (There have been grumbles recently about people answering in comments; I'm trying to be better about that myself )
    – keshlam
    7 hours ago
  • 1
    @keshlam I think the question should be closed but I'm happy to post my comment as the (obvious) answer.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    6 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

You should ask your bank/broker's customer support.

Improve this answer
2
  • 1
    Using my experience on another site which has issues with answers in comments... Which bank to contact? (Presumably the sending bank) What information might they require? What has happened to the money in the meantime? All of these points enhance a simple answer.
    – Andrew Leach
    6 hours ago
  • 1
    @AndrewLeach all good points but I'd focus on improving the question first...
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    6 hours ago

Your Answer

Duncan Mcgregor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.