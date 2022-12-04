I sent a bank transfer with an incomplete IBAN number. How do I rectify this? It was from a trading account to a bank account, both in my name.
2You should ask your bank/broker's customer support.– 0xFEE1DEAD11 hours ago
2@0xFEE1DEAD: Short as it is, I think that's a legitimate Answer. (There have been grumbles recently about people answering in comments; I'm trying to be better about that myself )– keshlam10 hours ago
1@keshlam I think the question should be closed but I'm happy to post my comment as the (obvious) answer.– 0xFEE1DEAD9 hours ago
1 Answer
You should ask your bank/broker's customer support.
Since the number is incomplete (rather than an incorrect but valid number) the transfer should fail. IBANs have two check digits to prevent this kind of error, so I'm a bit surprised you were able to submit the transfer at all.
Also, it looks like this question has been asked and answered before: Incomplete IBAN used in bank transfer
1Using my experience on another site which has issues with answers in comments... Which bank to contact? (Presumably the sending bank) What information might they require? What has happened to the money in the meantime? All of these points enhance a simple answer. 9 hours ago
1@AndrewLeach all good points but I'd focus on improving the question first... 9 hours ago