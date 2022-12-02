I'm using US credit cards outside of US. If I get scammed, I file a dispute and get my money back. Filing the dispute takes less than a minute. I didn't measure it but this happened like 1% to 5% of the time in last 3 years. I get scammed more because I'm a foreigner.

Anyone knows who is paying for my disputes? I was assuming that the seller is paying for it. Is that wrong?

If my bank is paying for it, eventually they'd close my account, I suppose? I'm frugal (don't spend too much) and I'm always overseas. I also don't invest using banks. So my profit-cost might be in the negative for them. I don't know tho..