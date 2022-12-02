Imagine I have a custodial broker application.

When a client A deposits $100 to the app there are the next transactions:

Debit $100 Broker Cash Account (Assets);

Credit $100 User A Cash Account (Liabilities);

The A = L + E equality holds.

Then if the client A purchases stocks of some company how do I reflect it in double-entry accounting?

Could there be Broker Equity Investment Account (Assets) and offsetting Clients Equity Investment Accounts (Liabilities)?

Is Equity Method applicable in that case? https://www.double-entry-bookkeeping.com/other-long-term-assets/equity-method/