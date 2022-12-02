Imagine I have a custodial broker application.
When a client A deposits $100 to the app there are the next transactions:
- Debit $100 Broker Cash Account (Assets);
- Credit $100 User A Cash Account (Liabilities);
The A = L + E equality holds.
Then if the client A purchases stocks of some company how do I reflect it in double-entry accounting?
Could there be Broker Equity Investment Account (Assets) and offsetting Clients Equity Investment Accounts (Liabilities)?
Is Equity Method applicable in that case? https://www.double-entry-bookkeeping.com/other-long-term-assets/equity-method/