This is my first year as LLC (taxed as S-corp)

This is work from home, so I am planning to file for reimbursement for my LLC for the "part" of house EMI and other expenses etc., reading over the internet, I came across this paychex article, which says that:

An accountable plan is a reimbursement arrangement that requires employees to substantiate their business-related expenses to the company within a reasonable timeframe (no more than 60 days from the date of the expense).

I was under impression that, because I am the only employee/owner in the LLC, I can document the expenses under the "accountable plan" at year and reimburse the expense (Based on the amount left after the salaries). If the above article is true, does this mean, I can only reimburse for 2 months?